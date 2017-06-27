Alec Baldwin Will Return As Donald Trump On ‘SNL’ This Fall

After months of back-and-forth decision-making and contradictory statements, Alec Baldwin has finally answered the biggest question concerning the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live. While promoting his new film, Blind, Baldwin confirmed that, yes, he will return to SNL this fall to continue his popular impression of President Donald Trump.

Baldwin began his famous impression last October, just over a month before the surprising November election that resulted in Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States.

A year earlier, in November 2015, Trump himself hosted SNL during the Republican primary, at a point in which many in the media were reluctant to take his candidacy seriously.

Since Baldwin is not a regular cast member on SNL, he had only planned to play Trump a handful of times, expecting that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would win the election and go on to become president.

After the inauguration in January, Baldwin has been non-committal about reprising the role, saying he thought people might be getting tired of it.

In an interview with CNN, Baldwin confirmed that he will return to SNL, saying, “We’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it.”

Nonetheless, his busy schedule means Baldwin won’t be appearing quite as often as he has in the past, with him characterizing his future appearances as “a couple celery sticks” instead of a full meal.

The president himself has routinely criticized Baldwin’s portrayal, often taking to Twitter to voice his unhappiness about the impersonation.

On the season finale of SNL in May, Baldwin’s Trump was joined by other members of his cabinet and family (played by SNL cast members and guests, of course) to play a rousing rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

The skit was a callback to one performed by SNL cast member Kate McKinnon as Clinton immediately after the November election and was considered by many to be Baldwin’s swansong. SNL will begin its 43rd season this fall, minus cast members Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sasheer Zamata, who left the show after last season.