Alec Baldwin Wants To Perform ‘Highway to Hell’ At Donald Trump’s Inauguration

Alec Baldwin is making Donald Trump an offer that he should not refuse. The SNL alum wants to perform at the president-elect of the United States’ inauguration on January 20, 2017. The reason why Trump should at least consider the offer is very simple – thus far, every star his team has contacted to take part in the event said no. His staff called Celine Dion, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Bruno Mars, KISS, Garth Brooks, and Elton John and they have all declined.

Advertisement

It is being claimed that publicists and managers are being promised large checks and even ambassadorships if they can convince their clients to stand next to Trump and belt out a tune or two.

Some of them have not only said no, but they are also planning to hold a major concert that same day to compete with the inauguration. Do not expect to see many famous faces at the small event – by the way, it has been significantly downsized compared to when Obama took office.

Trump has been firing angry tweets claiming that stars are fighting over tickets, but he wants this to be the people’s ball, so the Americans who stood by him, campaigned for him, and donated to his campaign will be prioritized. Translation – all of the Hollywood A-Listers who were approached turned Trump down, and now he is spinning the story.

Mr. Baldwin had one condition – he has to be allowed to pick the song. The “Beetlejuice” actor has selected “Highway to Hell” by AC/DC. The hit 1979 song features lyrics likes such as “Nobody’s gonna slow me down. Like a wheel, gonna spin it. Nobody’s gonna mess me around. Hey Satan, paid my dues,” which are not appropriate for the January event. Baldwin said on Twitter: “I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration. I wanna sing HIGHWAY TO HELL.”

Earlier that day, Baldwin lashed out at the mogul in a series of tweets that read: “We are not far from the day when the most reviled candidate in our history will become President. Unwanted by a significant majority of voters. A man who has projected little other than an empty braggadocio and synthetic rhetoric about both his qualifications and plans.”

There is little hope that the businessman turned politician will agree to have Mr. Baldwin anywhere near him in the future. The pair has been trading barbs on social media since the actor reprised his gig as the official impersonator of Republican leader on “Saturday Night Live.” While the “It’s Complicated” star has received praises from liberals and TV critics for his outrageous portrayal, Trump has been bashing SNL almost on a daily basis. The former television personality recently tweeted: “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad”

Advertisement

When Trump returns to “The Apprentice” he should have Baldwin on the show – it would be a ratings bonanza.