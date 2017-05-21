FREE NEWSLETTER
Alec Baldwin Teaches His 3-Year-Old Daughter How To Impersonate Trump In Hilarious Video!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/21/2017
alec baldwin and daughterSource: people.com

Alec Baldwin may be training his toddler daughter to become his understudy, or maybe even one day take over his bright career in Hollywood. For now, the man has started with the most iconic role he’s had lately – Donald Trump.

We are sure that impersonating the president of the United States is not the easiest thing for a three years old child.

Not to mention, she is a girl that that may offend Trump as it makes him seem weak!

All jokes aside, the adorable moment was caught on camera and shared on social media, and it was so cute!

On Saturday, the actor’s wife and mother of three years old Carmen took to Instagram to post the child’s hilarious Donald Trump impersonation.

“Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?” Hilaria Baldwin asks in the video, the child replies with a very Trump-like “Saturday.”

As you already know, Alec Baldwin has been doing a great job impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live this last season, but his daughter was also very good.

The father was certainly impressed!

“And we go like this with our hands and say, ‘Saturday. Saturday. Saturday. Okay, everybody, it’s Saturday,’” he explained further, waiting for the little girl to repeat after him.

Hilaria captioned the adorable and funny video with: “It’s Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl …sound up 🙈,” celebrating the popular show’s season finale.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl …sound up 🙈

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

Carmen’s future career seems to be pretty promising.

Earlier this month, the proud father opened up about his daughter on The Ellen DeGeneres Show stating that Carmen is just “like Debbie Reynolds.”

“She’s performing,” he revealed.

What did you think of the video? Cruise down to the comment section below and let us know

