Alec Baldwin Reveals Shocking Past With Overdose and Alcoholism – He May Quit Trump Impersonation

Alec Baldwin revealed his past with drug abuse and alcoholism in an interview with Good Morning America which will air on Monday, April 3rd.

The actor told the interviewer “I got sober when I was just about to turn 27.” Alec, who is now 57-years-old, went on to say there were two years of his life where he engaged in daily drug abuse and drinking, and it was definitely a challenging period in his life.

The legendary actor who has gotten considerable attention for his impersonations of Donald Trump in the recent past is coming out with a new book titled, Nevertheless: A Memoir which is to be released on Tuesday, April 4th.

George Stephanopoulos asked what would have happened had he not became sober when he was a young man and Baldwin revealed that he had once overdosed.

The star went on to explain he was a very lucky man for quitting while he was young because many people don’t make it out of the addiction alive.

As addiction carries on over the years, the tendency to abuse gets greater and the risk of overdose becomes greater.

The “Glengarry Ross” star explained: “There was really, really a lot of pain in there. A lot of pain.”

Baldwin has gained a considerable amount of praise for his role as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Life. The actor spoke with the British Press Association on March 30th and mentioned that it might not be funny to anybody anymore if the Trump Administration continues to become embroiled in controversy and contention.

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin remarked, “I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that,” he said. “If everything stays the same in the country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September.”