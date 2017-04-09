Alec Baldwin Parodies Both Donald Trump And Bill O’Reilly In New Hilarious SNL Skit!

Alec Baldwin continues to impress with his skills when it comes to impersonating some of the most controversial personalities of the moment.

This time, Baldwin faced himself on Saturday Night Live but it couldn’t have been too difficult considering the similar characteristics of the two characters, Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly!

If the two got together would they not talk about sexually harassing women? That’s what the SNL team alongside Baldwin imagined as well.

Baldwin’s O’Reilly realizes in the skit that one of the Fox News reporters is not on the scene and no longer works for the network.

“Did she get the check?” he wonders, the comment making reference to the recent reports proving Fox paid off at least six women to settle sex harassment accusations against O’Reilly.

Now, over 60 different sponsors no longer want to be associated with the O’Reilly Factor because of the accusations.

Because of that, SNL imagined a “Dog Cocaine” commercial to appear during the skit.

Furthermore, the skit shows the O’Reilly character fussing about how he’s been receiving complaints from women involving “exciting opportunities” he offered.

Fortunately for the Fox News star Donald Trump, who is “unimpeachable on all female issues”, is there to save him!

At this point in the skit, Baldwin as Donald Trump appears on the other side of a split screen.

“I see a lot of myself in you, Bill,” Baldwin’s Trump says.

Even though, as always, it looks like Trump is not aware of the case, he tells O’Reilly he “did nothing wrong” and O’Reilly thanks him.

Although he is uninformed about the situation O’Reilly is in, he says he just had a “loose hunch,” adding that “I’m more familiar with this case than, say … health care.”