Alec Baldwin Backs Kathy Griffin And Calls Donald Trump An ‘Idiot’ After Photo Shoot Controversy

Mel Walker Posted On 06/03/2017
Alec Baldwin is doing something that many people are not pushing right now; the legendary actor is defending Kathy Griffin, who is getting pounded for staging a photo shoot where she is seen holding a faux decapitated head of the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Griffin, who often did controversial bits in her career, was forced to apologize for the extremely gore and bloody image.

The female comedian nonetheless lost a job on CNN with Anderson Cooper who threw her under the bus with no kind of consideration for their long and somewhat erratic history.

The Trump family and Sarah Palin used the opportunity to settle scores with the embattled actress and comedian.

Baldwin is showing a bit more courage than some people in the entertainment industry who like to jump ship whenever something goes wrong.

On June 3, the 30 Rock star took to Twitter to show some love and support to Griffin who really needs these at the moment.

The 59-year-old actor wrote: “Kathy, f*ck them. F*ck the all. No one believes you meant to threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

This move is the opposite of what Cooper did. A source close to the news anchor revealed: “He is beyond OK with CNN’ decision. He is not going to try to get her job back because he feels there should be repercussions to people’s actions. He is fine with being her friend but understands why she should not be his co-worker anymore. He is looking forward to embracing somebody and something new during New Year’s.”

What Griffin did is indefensible, but people, who slam her, are so quick to forget that some powerful men like to brag about how their celebrity status allows them to grab women by their private parts.

Two wrongs do not make a right, but the promotion of violence in any form should never be allowed or rewarded.

