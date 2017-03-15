Alcoholic Ben Affleck Claims There Is No Shame In Going To Rehab When You Need It

Ben Affleck has recently admitted that he went to rehab!

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” the actor posted on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

Furthermore, the man admitted that his alcohol problem interfered with his day to day life and also with his role as a parent. Affleck mentioned that he searched for help without any shame because she wanted to become a good father.

Furthermore, the man also considers that this could be a good lesson to teach his kids, that there is no shame is asking for help when you need it.

Affleck also talked about the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner and thanked her for being so supportive and such a good mother when he needed to get sober.

“I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do.”

“This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery,” admitted Affleck who seemed determined to sober up.

According to sources, indeed, the 44 years old actor was admitted in a California rehab clinic because of his alcohol addiction.

However, the man has struggled with substance abuse before.

When he was 28 years old, Affleck checked into Malibu-based Promises, the infamous center where Robert Downey Jr., Charlie Sheen, Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears have all been admitted to.

As fans already know, the actor broke up with his wife, Jennifer Garner back in 2015 after suspicions that he has cheated on her multiple times during their ten-year long marriage.

Despite the fact that they have been broken up for such a long time, the co-parents acted civil towards each other and because the divorce was never filed, fans still hope they are working on fixing their marriage.