‘Alaska Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Is Taking These Family Secrets To The Grave

Suzy Kerr Posted On 10/18/2017
'Alaska Bush People' Star Ami Brown Is Taking These Family Secrets To The Grave

Ami Brown’s battle with cancer is taking a turn for the worse. While the family prepares for a future without their matriarch, the Alaskan Bush People star is reportedly holding on to their darkest secrets and will take them all to her grave. What are some of the family’s biggest secrets to date?

According to Radar Online, we still don’t know what caused Billy’s coma. As fans will recall, Ami’s husband fell into a deep sleep after departing from Texas and heading home to Prince of Wales Island. Billy was sent to Seattle and treated for a bad kidney and lung failure. He eventually recovered but his illness remains a mystery.

Ami has always claimed that she was raised in an abusive home – allegations that her brother, Les Branson, and mother, Earlene Branson, deny. In fact, Les claims that Billy is a controlling husband and was the one who took her away from Texas when she only a teenager. Les also says that Ami has tried to make contact with her mother over the years, despite rumors to the contrary. Unless Ami comes forward with the truth, we may never know what really happened between the family members all those years ago.

As far as the show is concerned, the Alaskan Bush People stars reportedly live in a remote town called Browntown. During production for Season 1, however, local residents issued a noise complaint about the loud cast and crew, which filmed blocks from a pizza restaurant. Even worse, insiders later revealed that the Brown family doesn’t even live in the town and instead stay in hotels near the production site.

With Ami’s health deteriorating fast, it isn’t clear if the show will go on without her. Production is currently stopped and the Brown family are the only ones who know when filming will proceed. They have not, unfortunately, revealed whether or not they plan on moving forward with a new season in light of their mother’s illness.

According to In Touch Weekly, the family has moved Ami to California so that she can undergo cancer treatment. We can only hope that Ami wins her battle and comes clean about the family’s darkest secrets.

Post Views: 18,324

14 Comments

Betty F. Benson
10/18/2017 at 9:51 pm
Reply

AMI i just want you to know I love you and your family. I wish i could have meet you all. Im so sorry… kiss and hugs to all.

Betty more.


Wanda
10/18/2017 at 9:00 pm
Reply

Dear Ami, I am praying for a full recovery for you. I pray for your family. I admire your faith in God and the fact that you have passed that down to your children, I love the show and will surely miss it if there are no more seasons of it but you are more important right now. Don’t pay any attention to what all of the gossiping people are saying. I pray for Billie for I know he truly loves you. I pray for your children because they love their mother like no other. I admire you so much. You are such a strong woman. You always look on the brighter side of things. I miss my mama and daddy so much as they passed several years ago. They are in a better place now though. God Bless you!


Shawn Miller
10/18/2017 at 8:39 pm
Reply

If your family needs anything, please don’t hesitate to ask. You family has sort of become my family and I and willing to learn and go to any lengths to help your family live you dream.
Please get ahold of me.
My name is Shawn.





