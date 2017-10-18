‘Alaska Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Is Taking These Family Secrets To The Grave

Ami Brown’s battle with cancer is taking a turn for the worse. While the family prepares for a future without their matriarch, the Alaskan Bush People star is reportedly holding on to their darkest secrets and will take them all to her grave. What are some of the family’s biggest secrets to date?

According to Radar Online, we still don’t know what caused Billy’s coma. As fans will recall, Ami’s husband fell into a deep sleep after departing from Texas and heading home to Prince of Wales Island. Billy was sent to Seattle and treated for a bad kidney and lung failure. He eventually recovered but his illness remains a mystery.

Ami has always claimed that she was raised in an abusive home – allegations that her brother, Les Branson, and mother, Earlene Branson, deny. In fact, Les claims that Billy is a controlling husband and was the one who took her away from Texas when she only a teenager. Les also says that Ami has tried to make contact with her mother over the years, despite rumors to the contrary. Unless Ami comes forward with the truth, we may never know what really happened between the family members all those years ago.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Ami Brown Continues Battle Against Cancer; Season 8 Premiere Date And Spoilers https://t.co/aazTUb6rKR pic.twitter.com/YrtGq79bDL — Celebrity News ✨ (@UpdatedCeleb) October 18, 2017

As far as the show is concerned, the Alaskan Bush People stars reportedly live in a remote town called Browntown. During production for Season 1, however, local residents issued a noise complaint about the loud cast and crew, which filmed blocks from a pizza restaurant. Even worse, insiders later revealed that the Brown family doesn’t even live in the town and instead stay in hotels near the production site.

With Ami’s health deteriorating fast, it isn’t clear if the show will go on without her. Production is currently stopped and the Brown family are the only ones who know when filming will proceed. They have not, unfortunately, revealed whether or not they plan on moving forward with a new season in light of their mother’s illness.

According to In Touch Weekly, the family has moved Ami to California so that she can undergo cancer treatment. We can only hope that Ami wins her battle and comes clean about the family’s darkest secrets.