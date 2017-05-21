Alan Thicke’s Sons Want To Turn His Ranch Into A Pot Plantation!

If you thought that Alan Thicke‘s sons’ legal battle with his widow Tanya Callau was bad enough, well things are getting even nastier! Recently, the late man’s wife claimed that Brennan and Robin have proposed to her that they turn his ranch into a marijuana plantation.

Now, the woman’s legal team states that the reason why the sons filed a petition against her is just revenge because she disagreed with the weed idea.

“Since Alan died, his sons have been haranguing her to let them turn America’s dad’s homestead into a massive pot plantation,” her attorney claimed, adding that after she said no, they decided to file a lawsuit and ruin her image in the press.

“They’re just trying to bully a woman whose only crime is loving their father with everything she had for 17 years,” stated the lawyer.

The widow recently claimed that the prenuptial agreement she signed when they got married back in 2005 is not valid anymore.

The sons, however, claimed that the woman is just trying to get more of Alan’s fortune and stated that their petition exists to make sure they will be able to honor their father’s memory.

According to the petition, Alan has left his California ranch to his three sons.

Meanwhile, according to her prenup, Callau was to walk away with the ranch’s furnishings, a quarter of Thicke’s personal effects, all of the actor’s pensions and union death benefits as well as whatever was left from the estate.

In addition, Alan gave the woman the right to live at the ranch after his death.

The Thicke brothers claim that the woman is just trying to grab more than her prenup stated she could have.

But her lawyer stated that Tanya never even tried to take matters public while the sons did just that, trying to bully her and smear her in tabloids.

“Tanya is still grieving the death of her beloved husband and out of respect for Alan’s memory intends to handle his sons’ false statements privately.”

As fans may already know, the actor died suddenly after suffering a heart attack at the age of 69.

At the time, the star was playing hockey with his youngest son Carter.

