Alan Thicke’s Sons Feuding With His Widow In Ugly Lawsuit Over His Property

Recently, an ugly feud has been going on between Alan Thicke’s sons and his widow. The third wife is claiming the prenup agreement she signed back in 2005 is now invalid.

Robin and Brennan Thicke filed a new petition yesterday, May 16, to “honor the memory of their father, protect his legacy, and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau.”

As you may remember, the actor has passed away last December at the age of 69, shocking his family and fans.

The new petition claims that Alan had left his ranch and a majority of personal effects, as well as more than half of his estate to sons, Robin, Brennan, and Carter.

On the other hand, Callau was supposed to have the ranch’s furniture, a quarter of her husband’s personal effects, all of his pensions and whatever was left from the estate.

In addition, she was also supposed to get half a million dollars from a life insurance policy.

All of these conditions were mentioned in the prenuptial agreement they signed back in 2005, before getting married.

However, Callau is now claiming the prenup is invalid and trying to get more than it was intended for her.

The Thicke brother’s attorney stated that they tried not to go to court for the matter and that “The only thing they care about is protecting the legacy of their father and honoring his intentions.

What is even worse is the fact that Callau has allegedly threatened to make her claims public through tabloid publicity unless Alan’s sons do not agree with her demands.

Advertisement

Who do you think is going to get their way?