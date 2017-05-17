FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bill cosby amy schumer angelina jolie brad pitt jim parsons powers boothe jon voight julia roberts darren aronofsky johnny depp drake ellen degeneres jim carrey danny fujikawa Emily VanCamp Giada De Laurentiis alex rodriguez eva longoria tom cruise paul walker lindsay lohan
Home » Hollywood

Alan Thicke’s Sons Feuding With His Widow In Ugly Lawsuit Over His Property

Nick Markus Posted On 05/17/2017
0
0


alan thickeSource: sheknows.com

Recently, an ugly feud has been going on between Alan Thicke’s sons and his widow. The third wife is claiming the prenup agreement she signed back in 2005 is now invalid.

Robin and Brennan Thicke filed a new petition yesterday, May 16, to “honor the memory of their father, protect his legacy, and prevent his testamentary intentions from being undermined by avarice  and overreaching of his third wife, Tanya Callau.”

As you may remember, the actor has passed away last December at the age of 69, shocking his family and fans.

The new petition claims that Alan had left his ranch and a majority of personal effects, as well as more than half of his estate to sons, Robin, Brennan, and Carter.

On the other hand, Callau was supposed to have the ranch’s furniture, a quarter of her husband’s personal effects, all of his pensions and whatever was left from the estate.

In addition, she was also supposed to get half a million dollars from a life insurance policy.

All of these conditions were mentioned in the prenuptial agreement they signed back in 2005, before getting married.

However, Callau is now claiming the prenup is invalid and trying to get more than it was intended for her.

The Thicke brother’s attorney stated that they tried not to go to court for the matter and that “The only thing they care about is protecting the legacy of their father and honoring his intentions.

What is even worse is the fact that Callau has allegedly threatened to make her claims public through tabloid publicity unless Alan’s sons do not agree with her demands.

Advertisement

Who do you think is going to get their way?

Post Views: 0

Read more about alan thicke rob thicke

Advertisement

You may also like
Late Alan Thicke Dissed Son Robin Thicke in His Own Will
01/29/2017
Here’s what Alan Thicke’s close friend said about his last days
12/15/2016
Celebrity Reactions To Alan Thicke’s Death
12/14/2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *