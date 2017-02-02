Al Roker Praises Tamron Hall But Some Say NBC Is ‘Whitewashing’ Lineup With Megyn Kelly

On Monday, Tamron Hall left NBC without even saying goodbye to the audience, and two days later Al Roker paid tribute to his former colleague and friend. There are a lot of changes taking place on NBC. First, they signed a multi-year and multi-million dollar contract with former FOX News’ leading lady Megyn Kelly for a daytime talk show and other projects. The announcement was followed by some major shakeups on the “Today” show such as Hall and Roker losing their hosting gigs.

The pair was supposed to move to the first and second hour of the morning show, but Hall said “no, thank you,” and bowed out. The network claimed that they tried to convince her to stay, but she was not interested in becoming a guest-host. NBC said in a statement: “NBC News very much wanted Tamron to stay, she was offered a multi-million dollar/multi-year contract, and she chose to go.”

This morning, at the beginning of the third hour, Roker took a few minutes to talk about Hall by saying: “As some of you may have heard by now, our good friend Tamron Hall has decided to leave NBC News.”

Roker went on to say that that Hall is a good friend and he will miss her. He shared: “Personally, Tamron has been not just a co-host here on Today’s Take for the past three years but a good friend. And not just to me, to all of us here.” Roker then added: “We want to wish her nothing but the best, much continued success and cannot wait to see what her next chapter is.”

Sheinelle Jones, who is replacing Hall, added: “She’s going to rock it, no matter what she does.” Hall has not yet revealed her plans. Hall’s departure has also created a significant backlash in the African-American community, which took to social media to blast the network.

A commentator said that dumping the only black woman on the show is a bad way to start Black History Month. Another person said it is not fair that the Peacock Network has not only fired a black woman, but they also demoted a veteran black man to make way for a blonde lady.

One person warned Megyn Kelly by saying that another black woman named Oprah will take her down. The uproar has prompted the National Association of Black Journalists to request a meeting with NBC to discuss what they called the “whitewashing” of the network.

The reporters want to know, why were two African-American hosts more or less fired and replaced with a white woman?