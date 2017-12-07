Al Franken Resigns And Asks Trump To Do The Same

Twitter users expressed relief as well as disapproval at the news of Al Franken’s resignation after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Franken – during his speech to the Senate – said it was ironic that he would step down and others have not, such as president Donald Trump and Roy Moore.

Ellen Barken wrote on her Twitter that, while she respects Al taking the “higher ground” as she claims, the reality is that the only position they’re willingly putting themselves into is a “6ft grave.”

The actress finished her tweet with the hashtag, “#resist.” Republicans including Newt Gingrich and Ari Fleischer said Al should not have stepped down from his role in the Senate.

Other politicians and celebrities explained the irony is that Al had to step down, but others did not. As you may know, Franken found himself embroiled in controversy when pictures of him surfaced where he appeared to fondle a woman’s breast.

However, in the original photo, it appears as though the senator was merely making the motion, rather than touching her.

Either way, new accusations of sexual misconduct came out, including one scenario where Franken said he was “owed a kiss” because he’s “an entertainer.”

Just this Wednesday, a seventh woman who worked as a Democratic congressional aide, claimed that Franken attempted to “forcibly kiss” her while taping a radio show in 2006.

Advertisement

In an apology, Al said he recognizes that he “crossed a line” for several women and he admits his wrongdoing. The politician announced today that he would resign in the next few weeks. Franken claimed that he remembers some of the events in question differently while others are “simply not true.”