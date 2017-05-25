Aja Metoyer Opens Up About Raising Dwyane Wade’s Child, Remains Mum About Gabrielle Union

Aja Metoyer is not a baby mama, nor a side chick despite having a little boy with Dwyane Wade while he was dating actress Gabrielle Union on and off.

In 2013, Metoyer made headlines after it was revealed that she slept with the Chicago Bulls player and they had conceived a child together.

Metoyer welcomed a little boy named Xavier Zechariah Wade on November 10, 2013, and about a month later, Wade and Union were married in a ceremony in Florida.

The professional basketball player had explained at the time that Metoyer, who is also Damon Wayans Jr.’s baby mama, was a good friend and the pair conceived Xavier while he was on a so-called break with Union.

Metoyer, who is now part of the cast of “Basketball Wives,” recently sat down with entertainment news website, Bossip, where she made it clear that she is not a homewrecker and refused to talk about the “Being Mary Jane” star.

A post shared by Aja Metoyer (@aja_metoyer) on Sep 30, 2015 at 11:50am PDT

The mother of three said she does not like when the media calls her son “break baby” and added: “My son’s not a break baby, I’m not a side chick or a homewrecker. I would love for people to be able to relate to me as though I’m their sister or their friend. Life happens, and sometimes you get dealt s****y cards, and you just do the best you can do and make lemonade out of lemons.”

It is being claimed that Metoyer has custody of the child and Wade often visits them in their California home.

A post shared by Aja Metoyer (@aja_metoyer) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Metoyer and Wayans Jr. were childhood sweethearts and have two daughters together.

This is what Metoyer had to say about the actor: “Everyone’s like ‘Oh God, how did you get Damon Wayans Jr. and this other person?’ But it’s like Damon Wayans Jr. and I, we’ve known each other since I was 12. There’s no getting. And the other person, I’ve known for ten years plus. There was no ‘getting’ in that either, we’re from a whole huge group of friends. We’ve been friends for a very long time.”

The reality star added: “There’s no getting, there’s no ho, there’s no anything. It’s like you meet the boy next door and y’all have been neighbors for years. It seems messy, but if you compare it to any other situation, it’s no beef. Everybody’s good. Everyone’s extremely happy.”

She concluded the interview by saying that she has a good relationship with Wade, but when the reporter asked her about Union, she declined to comment.

Metoyer simply stated: “No comment, I have to leave that one.”

Many people insist on calling Metoyer a side chick and many other names that should not be repeated.