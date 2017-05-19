Aisha Tyler Will Pay Her Ex-Husband Jeff Tietjens After Their Divorce

It’s a shame! Aisha Tyler and Jeff Tietjen’s marriage that lasted over 20-years has finally come to an end, but Jeff is going to score some serious cash on account of a spousal support deal.Tietjens is an attorney at law, and he filed divorce papers in 2016.

The Talk host and himself had separated unofficially in the previous year; thankfully they don’t have any children together.

The couple must follow the rules as previously laid out in their settlement agreement that they had signed in December, which states Tyler must pay her ex-husband $31,250 a month in spousal support for the next four years, which comes out to $1.5 million in summation.

She also has to pay for his annual $500,000 life insurance policy until the end of 2020.

The former couple will divide up their property and assets, including a Hollywood Hills home they purchased in 2002 and sold last summer for an amount close to $2 million.

The couple has been dating ever since college, and they got married in 1994.

After Tietjens had filed the divorce papers, the host of The Talk talked about their break up on her show.

She said her ex-husband was the man who “influenced (her) and cared for (her) the most,” and it’s very hard for her to come to terms with their separation.

She went on to say the realization that you and your partner have to part ways is a difficult one.

The Talk host said it’s something “that you don’t want to believe.”

Aisha Tyler’s ex-husband is a “wonderful person,” and he has been her best friend throughout her entire life and she’ll “always love him.” A representative for Tyler said the couple would remain friends despite their divorce. We wish them the best of luck on their respective paths!