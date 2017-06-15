Aisha Tyler Announced Her Exit From The Talk

After six seasons, Aisha Tyler is leaving “The Talk.” On Thursday’s episode of the CBS daytime show, emotional Tyler announced her departure from the show. She also mentioned that she’s going to be on show until the current season end.

Tyler recently became a series regular of Criminal Minds, a CBS hit drama, where she plays the role of a forensic psychologist.

The 46-year-old actress explained that her busy schedule is the main reason she’s leaving The Talk.

Not only is Tyler a show host and an actor, but she is also a director.

Tyler’s schedule is definitely busy. Currently, she is directing her first film on top of her three other shows.

Tyler was in tears when she made her announcement. ‘I’m sorry. I just realized I had to let something go. It’s been the hardest decision of my life and you guys are my family and I love being with you every day,’ she said.

Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert and Sheryl Underwood were all saddened with Tyler’s announcement.

Tyler told her co-hosts that ‘the thing she’s going to miss the most is all of the time they spend together while they’re not on camera.’

Before Tyler announced her exit on the show, she mentioned ‘change’ in one of her Twitter posts.

She wrote, ‘Life is about change. Sometimes it’s painful. Sometimes it’s beautiful. Most of the time, it’s both. Be brave, everyone. Be brave.’

Her Twitter post was probably a clue of her departure from the talk show.

After her official announcement during the show, Tyler shared a photo of her with her co-hosts with the caption, ‘Love. Always.’ She also added, ‘#squadgoalsforever’ on the photo.

In response to her exit from the show, The Talk wished Tyler well via their official Twitter account. The show twitted, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. Lots of happy tears as we wish @aishatyler the best possible future!’

Although Tyler is leaving the show, she promised to come back every once in a while to guest-host, and, of course, promote her shows.