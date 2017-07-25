AHS Update: Ryan Murphy Reveals Sarah Paulson And Evan Peters’ Character Names And Their Relationship: ‘A Love Story For The Ages’

We all want to know more so keep the hints coming! After just revealing the seventh season’s title last week, Ryan Murphy decided to release even more details about the upcoming American Horror Story: Cult. The man took to social media to post a sketch of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson’s characters, both rocking black jackets.

In his sketch. Peters sports long, blue hair and looks tired, with dark bags under his eyes.

Paulson, on the other hand, has her hair in a lob and her eyes are rimmed with red.

Not only did the creator share these drawings with the fans but he also finally revealed the names the beloved AHS actors are set to play.

In addition, he also hinted at their relationship in the show and it looks like they are each other’s love interest once again – to the delight of the fans who ship them.

‘Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages,’ Murphy captioned the Insta photo.

As fans may already be aware, this upcoming season is set to take place on the night of the 2016 presidential election, but that doesn’t mean there won’t also be time for an epic, and probably twisted love story.

This is the second time that Paulson and Evans have played love interests.

During AHS: Roanoke they portrayed a doomed married couple.

AHS: Cult will also star Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill and Colton Haynes, and Lena Dunham will also make a cameo in one episode.

Also, Murphy seemed to suggest that he may appear onscreen for the first time as one of the clowns.

He shared a photo of a clown on his page that fans believe to be him with the caption: ‘Do you recognize this man? He’s active in the CULT.’

American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX Tuesday, September 5.