Aggressive Texts Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Sent Her Revealed!

The aggressive emails and texts Bethenny Frankel’s ex sent her have been revealed just as Jason Hoppy was spotted out for the first time since the incident got him arrested.

On January 27, Hoppy was charged for stalking and harassing the Real Housewives of New York star following an incident at their daughter’s school.

According to reports he attempted to start a fight with his ex wife, saying: “I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You’ve been warned.”

Furthermore, he also sent her “hundreds” of emails and called her incessantly.

One such email from August 2016 reads: “Despite your games. I’ll never let you do to me what your mother did to your father. I’ll never go away.”

Frankel claimed her mother, Bernadette, tried “to commit suicide in the kitchen in front of me,” adding that she was exposed to “alcoholism, mental illness and violence” during her childhood.

Her mother denied Frankel’s claims saying it was only a publicity stunt.

In October, Hoppy allegedly wrote to her again, saying: “Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit.”

On another occasion he asked her for a copy of her life insurance policy.

According to Frankel, between November of last year and January 27, 2017 he has sent her a total of 170 texts or emails.

After a 4 year battle, the couple’s divorce was finalized last year.

Furthermore, Hoppy allegedly told Frankel’s new boyfriend that “she’s pure evil. You’ve been warned. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.”

Frankel reported him to the police claiming she feared for her safety.

However, according to a police source, Frankel may be exaggerating her claims in order to get “revenge” on her ex.

Hoppy’s arraignment was listed as a domestic violence case. A temporary order of protection was issued and his bond was $2,000 cash (not posted). Hoppy is due in court on March 13.