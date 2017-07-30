Age Is Just A Number! Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Shows Off Her Fit Body In Sexy Swimwear

Elizabeth Hurley keeps proving that age is indeed nothing more than a number. The 52-year-old actress took to social media to show off her toned abdomen and fit physique this weekend. In the picture she posted on Instagram, she wore a new addition to her sexy swimwear line Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

‘New Paisley Bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach coming soon,’ Hurley captioned the picture of her wearing the new bikini design.

As fans who follow Hurley may already be aware, the star has been modeling her sexy beachwear on Instagram all throughout this summer.

‘No place like home ❤️ @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini#waterfallsarong #Herefordshire,’ the actress wrote in another post she shared just last week.

For those who are shocked about how gorgeous and youthful the star looks, Hurley had an inspiring message as well.

Back in 2015, the Hollywood A-lister and model revealed that getting older didn’t scare her at all.

Hurley stated that people who have time to worry about getting old are not busy enough.

According to her, being busy and interested is the key to being attractive.

‘Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth,’ she said, adding that she wished she had realized earlier that all young people are gorgeous.

Hurley ended her inspiring message by saying she is relieved to now have a more mature frame of mind.

Are you shocked that the 52-year-old actress still looks so gorgeous despite her age?