AEG Claim They are Not at Fault for Christina Grimmie’s Death

Christina Grimmie‘s murder was sad and unfair, but according to the court documents, AEG was not at fault.

Christina was shot during a fan meeting and her father, Albert decided to sue the entertainment company that organized the event, as well as the owner of The Plaza Live Theater, holding them accountable for his daughter’s wrongful death.

Her mother, Tina, also filed a claim for mental pain and suffering and Christina’s brother, Marcus, filed for negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Now, AEG is asking for the Orlando-based court to dismiss his complaint.

“Plaintiffs fail to state with enough specificity the basis of any duty AEG, as the promoter of the concert, owed to C. Grimmie or how any such duty was breached,” the company claimed. “Rather, Plaintiffs make broad, conclusory [sic] allegations as the basis of their wrongful death claim against AEG.”

“In order to establish a claim for negligence against AEG, Plaintiffs must allege that: AEG owed a duty of care to the decedent and breached that duty of care, which caused the damages complained of by Plaintiffs,” the court documents read, adding that the Grimmie family’s complaint was in fact filled with “bare boned allegations.”

AEG also blasted the Grimmies for not including a copy of their security contract in their complaint.

Furthermore, the company claimed that Christina’s brother is not entitled to emotional distress damages since he “voluntarily tackled Loibl [Christina’s killer].”

Also, the documents claimed that the family is not entitled to any of Christina’s net earnings before her death because she was not a minor and she did not have a spouse.

As fans already know, Christina Grimmie came into the public eye for the first time as a contestant on The Voice. At the time of her death, when the 22 year old was fatally shot in Orlando, she was in talks to return to The Voice as a fashion consultant.