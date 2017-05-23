After ‘The Mummy,’ ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’ Will Be The Next Movie In The New ‘Dark Universe’

In just over two weeks, a remake of classic horror film The Mummy will hit theaters, with Tom Cruise starring. However, this new film is much more than a reboot of the Mummy franchise; it’s actually the first film in a new shared universe of classic Universal movie monsters.

This week, the studio revealed their future plans and officially announced the name of their new franchise: Dark Universe.

The new shared universe even has its own logo (designed by New Zealand’s WETA Workshop) and new theme music from famed composer Danny Elfman.

Following next month’s release of The Mummy, the next film in the Dark Universe series will be a remake of Bride of Frankenstein.

Director Bill Condon, who helmed the massively successful live-action version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, will be behind the camera on Bride of Frankenstein, as well.

Actor Javier Bardem has officially signed on to play Frankenstein’s monster in the film, alongside the titular Bride, who has yet to be cast.

In addition, Universal has announced that Johnny Depp, Bardem’s co-star in this week’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, will appear in a future Dark Universe film as the Invisible Man.

Russell Crowe’s character, Dr. Henry Jekyll, will be the connecting thread between all the various Dark Universe films.

Dr. Jekyll is the head of an organization called the Prodigium which tracks and studies monsters around the world.

Universal also released a cast photo showing Crowe, Bardem, Cruise, and Depp alongside Sofia Boutella, who plays the title monster in The Mummy.

Universal Pictures

The studio has also created a special legacy video highlighting the classic versions of the Dark Universe monsters and revealing the new logo and theme music.

Other films planned include The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, Van Helsing, and Depp’s starring role in The Invisible Man.

The Mummy hits theaters on June 9, 2017. A previously planned Dark Universe film for April 13, 2018 has now been scrapped, with Bride of Frankenstein scheduled for February 14, 2019.