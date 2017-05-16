FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

After Steve Harvey’s Brutal Email To His Staff, There’s A Petition To Boycott Him

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/16/2017
Steve HarveySource: cnn.com

Steve Harvey is on fire after a very harsh email that he sent to his talk show staff setting straight some strict boundaries when interacting with him leaked online. After the memo managed to fully make its rounds everywhere, a change.org petition has been created online to boycott the comedian and talk show host.

The online petition bears the blunt name “Leaked Email Shows Steve Harvey REALLY Is A Coward & D**k” has already managed to get over 2700 supporters, and its end goal is to raise around 5000 fans.

The petition’s description says that the Steve Harvey Show is now moving from Chicago to LA and there still isn’t anything from Steve, Carson or Trump about helping Inner Cities.

Harvey hasn’t told anyone from his staff to move with the show, and he didn’t even offer them any options.

Instead, before the final season, he sent out “an email to let them know not to talk to him without an appointment. He wasn’t even man enough to tell them to their face,” according to the petition.

The email that was extremely criticized showed Harvey explicitly listing a few demands to his staff, and it also featured some repercussions in case they failed to cooperate with him.

One of his claims included in that list said that no one from his staff is allowed to open his dressing room and if they do the contrary, they will be removed.

Another demand was the fact that everyone from his team can only communicate with him by previously making an appointment.

His email ended with him saying that all these things will turn out to be good for his personal life and also for his enjoyment.

When he was asked about the leaked mail, he said: “I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.” Not the nicest thing to do, Harvey.

7 Comments

M J
05/16/2017 at 7:44 pm
Reply

People should attend to their own business, always trying to judge or hurt someone. Leave that man alone. I’m sure he is not the first to send his staff an e-mail asking them not to run up on him. I work on Capitol hill and I can not just run up on my boss. People get a life. People hate to see to someone else doing better than they are, I believe that is call hating on someone else. Go get a life. Steve keep your head up…


Ava
05/16/2017 at 6:08 pm
Reply

The negative comments won’t change anything and he doesn’t care how y’all feel. He has haters and always will. But life goes on and only God can judge.


Will
05/16/2017 at 4:53 pm
Reply

I have not listened or watched any of his shows since he walked out of trump tower.


Kim Jackson
05/16/2017 at 3:50 pm
Reply

Steve Harvey is just an uneducated fool who happened on a career without truly making people laugh. Never will forget what his wife- Margie called the people who made him- Bottom Feeders!!!


Chris
05/16/2017 at 2:43 pm
Reply

I’m tired of these judgemental people. Steve Harvey works his behind off and deserves to not be harassed with non-essential issues all day.


Lynn
05/16/2017 at 12:03 pm
Reply

Has everyone gone crazy
He has a right to do what ever he wants and if you don’t like it quit
People are out of control with this boycott
What has the world become if someone doesn’t like something it’s let’s destroy that person
GROW UP


Barry Ervin
05/16/2017 at 11:56 am
Reply

I’m around Steve Harvey age and I never really care for him an I’am originally from Chicago I knew he was fake and phony but remember brother who made you become that star and a star can always be taken down it doesn’t shine without that light on your left into the darkness!!


