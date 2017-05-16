After Steve Harvey’s Brutal Email To His Staff, There’s A Petition To Boycott Him

Steve Harvey is on fire after a very harsh email that he sent to his talk show staff setting straight some strict boundaries when interacting with him leaked online. After the memo managed to fully make its rounds everywhere, a change.org petition has been created online to boycott the comedian and talk show host.

The online petition bears the blunt name “Leaked Email Shows Steve Harvey REALLY Is A Coward & D**k” has already managed to get over 2700 supporters, and its end goal is to raise around 5000 fans.

The petition’s description says that the Steve Harvey Show is now moving from Chicago to LA and there still isn’t anything from Steve, Carson or Trump about helping Inner Cities.

Harvey hasn’t told anyone from his staff to move with the show, and he didn’t even offer them any options.

Instead, before the final season, he sent out “an email to let them know not to talk to him without an appointment. He wasn’t even man enough to tell them to their face,” according to the petition.

The email that was extremely criticized showed Harvey explicitly listing a few demands to his staff, and it also featured some repercussions in case they failed to cooperate with him.

One of his claims included in that list said that no one from his staff is allowed to open his dressing room and if they do the contrary, they will be removed.

Another demand was the fact that everyone from his team can only communicate with him by previously making an appointment.

His email ended with him saying that all these things will turn out to be good for his personal life and also for his enjoyment.

When he was asked about the leaked mail, he said: “I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man.” Not the nicest thing to do, Harvey.