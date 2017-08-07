After Pregnancy Rumors Chris Pratt And Anna Faris Announce Separation – The Marriage Held 8 Years

And another bites the dust. After eight years of what appeared to be marital bliss and funny Instagram posts, Chris Pratt and his wife, Anna Faris, have announced they are separating.

The separation announcement came late Sunday night via social media.

The two stars posted a moving note explaining that for many months they have tried in vain to save their romance.

The message was a bit surprising because the former lovers confessed that they are disappointed in each other for failing.

The actors both took to their social media accounts and shared the same post that read: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much, and for his sake, we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.”

According to the law, a legal separation means that that the duo is still legally married.

The couple met in 2009 while working on “Take Me Home Tonight” when Faris was still married to actor Ben Indra.

The “Parks & Recreation” alum spoke to Elle magazine and said he is not responsible for Indra and Faris’ split.

He said the pair was already having marital problems.

Pratt shared: “In retrospect. They both had one foot out the door for a long time. We were friends first, but she left her husband at the end of the movie, and we started dating when we were back in L.A.”

He went on to say: “So we were friends, and I was there for her… We never crossed the line. But we were, I think, developing feelings for each other at the time, you know? The day that she told me she was leaving her husband, I knew that I was going to marry her.”

Pratt and Faris have an adorable little boy together named Jack Pratt, who was born in August 2012.

In the past months, close friends said that Faris, who wanted a large family, was expecting a second child, but she never announced the pregnancy.