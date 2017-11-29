FREE NEWSLETTER
After Matt Lauer ‘Threw Megyn Kelly Under The Bus’, It Might Be Her Turn To Get Revenge – Will She Take His Place Following His Firing From NBC Due To Complaint Alleging ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/29/2017
After Matt Lauer Threw Megyn Kelly Under The Bus, It Might Be Her Turn To Get Revenge - Will She Take His Place Following His Firing From NBC Due To Complaint Alleging ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’Source: bet.com

Just a while ago, Matt Lauer acted not so friendly with his colleague, Megyn Kelly. She seemed to have a rocky start to her hour of ‘Today, ‘ and Matt didn’t defend her at all. Now, it might be the perfect occasion for her to get revenge on him by taking his place on the show after he was just fired due to a complaint regarding an ‘inappropriate sexual behavior.’

A while ago, an industry insider remarked to Lauer that celebrities are being advised to avoid Kelly’s ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ — amid rating struggles and awkward snafus with famous guests.

 

Questions or comments on Paula Deen? Send us #PaulaDeenToday

A post shared by Matt Lauer (@mattlauernbc) on

Page Six reported that one of their spies overheard Lauer reply that he ‘gets it,’ adding, ‘It’s a big problem for them,’ meaning Kelly’s show. Page Six stated that Matt ‘threw Kelly under the bus’ by doing so.

Insiders were stunned back then that the veteran ‘Today’ host didn’t try to defend his new colleague.

Publicists were telling their clients to go to other shows, and this was partly because of Kelly’s ailing ratings and partly because of the talks with Jane Fonda and Debra Messing.

In case you didn’t know, back in September, Kelly upset Fonda by bringing up the actress’ plastic surgery past.

Messing also said that she ‘regretted’ appearing on the show after an awkward moment during which Kelly asked a ‘superfan’ audience member, ‘Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of [co-star Eric McCormack’s character] Will?’

 

“There were a few themes that came out of 2016, and one of them is, as women, we have a long way to go, a long way to go.” Megyn Kelly has spent the better part of the last year living in the main gladiator pit of 2016: She became a target for @realdonaldtrump and emerged as a pivotal figure in the forced resignation of the @foxnews chairman Roger Ailes, whom she accused of sexual harassment. She also wrote a book, “Settle for More,” in which she describes as @realdonaldtrump’s attempts to harass and intimidate her. But some of these new details have raised questions about why she didn’t step forward sooner. Now, Megyn is preparing for the next phase. She sees her story as a cautionary tale for journalists who will cover a #Trump @whitehouse. “The relentless campaign that Trump unleashed on me and Fox News to try to get coverage the way he liked it was unprecedented and potentially very dangerous,” she told @nytimes. And yet, she said, “I’m going to be open-minded to Trump turning over a new leaf and perhaps being more like a president.” @jessedittmar photographed #MegynKelly yesterday in New York.

A post shared by The New York Times (@nytimes) on

According to Page Six But a rep for ‘Today’ downplayed any drama back on October 30 saying that ‘Sounds like a few troublemakers are trying to stir up drama where there just isn’t any. Everyone’s doing just fine at the ‘Today’ show.’

Well, it looks like things were not what they seemed. Matt didn’t defend Megyn when she might have needed it, and now it appears that it’s her turn to take the wheel is approaching at a fast pace. What goes around might also come around this time.

4 Comments

Gayle
11/29/2017 at 8:04 am
Reply

I am devastated. I will always love Matt and wish him the best. Why isn’t the media telling us what supposedly happened. I am a female but feel like some men are being railroaded by jealous women who have nothing better to do they come forward with allegations after years. Shame on my sex.


Congetta Ritacco
11/29/2017 at 7:42 am
Reply

Love Matt Lauer will miss him and with that I will never watch Today’s show


SPARKLE
11/29/2017 at 6:25 am
Reply

As a survivor of rape, I’m just not believing all these accusations. I’m a woman first an I know how we can be truth be told. Don’t get me wrong yes I believe some men have taken advantage over stepped their bounds. But I also know women lie.


Erin
11/29/2017 at 5:26 am
Reply

Everyday Megyn talks about someone and there misconducts… this has been her plan all along to push Matt out! I’m heart broken for Matt! The show will never be the same ☹️


