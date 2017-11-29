After Matt Lauer ‘Threw Megyn Kelly Under The Bus’, It Might Be Her Turn To Get Revenge – Will She Take His Place Following His Firing From NBC Due To Complaint Alleging ‘Inappropriate Sexual Behavior’?

Just a while ago, Matt Lauer acted not so friendly with his colleague, Megyn Kelly. She seemed to have a rocky start to her hour of ‘Today, ‘ and Matt didn’t defend her at all. Now, it might be the perfect occasion for her to get revenge on him by taking his place on the show after he was just fired due to a complaint regarding an ‘inappropriate sexual behavior.’

A while ago, an industry insider remarked to Lauer that celebrities are being advised to avoid Kelly’s ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ — amid rating struggles and awkward snafus with famous guests.

Page Six reported that one of their spies overheard Lauer reply that he ‘gets it,’ adding, ‘It’s a big problem for them,’ meaning Kelly’s show. Page Six stated that Matt ‘threw Kelly under the bus’ by doing so.

Insiders were stunned back then that the veteran ‘Today’ host didn’t try to defend his new colleague.

Publicists were telling their clients to go to other shows, and this was partly because of Kelly’s ailing ratings and partly because of the talks with Jane Fonda and Debra Messing.

In case you didn’t know, back in September, Kelly upset Fonda by bringing up the actress’ plastic surgery past.

Messing also said that she ‘regretted’ appearing on the show after an awkward moment during which Kelly asked a ‘superfan’ audience member, ‘Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of [co-star Eric McCormack’s character] Will?’

According to Page Six But a rep for ‘Today’ downplayed any drama back on October 30 saying that ‘Sounds like a few troublemakers are trying to stir up drama where there just isn’t any. Everyone’s doing just fine at the ‘Today’ show.’

Well, it looks like things were not what they seemed. Matt didn’t defend Megyn when she might have needed it, and now it appears that it’s her turn to take the wheel is approaching at a fast pace. What goes around might also come around this time.