After Katy Perry Takes Orlando Bloom Back Close Ones Worry He'll Break Her Heart Again

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/23/2017
As many of you already know Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem to be back together! However, it looks like those close to the singer are worried he’ll break her heart again.

The actor was spotted in the company of a mystery blonde in a bikini on a Malibu beach, just a day after he was seen hanging out with Perry at a Los Angeles concert.

One friend of the superstar claimed that she would definitely hate to know that Bloom is with her one night and with someone else the following evening.

If Katy was well aware of his actions, ‘it could send her over the edge!’

The 32-year-old artist confessed not too long ago that she is struggling with ‘very low thoughts.’

‘I have my own addictions that I struggle with, whether that is love or substance or things like that, and it’s up and down…even attention, I get so much attention, and that can become an addiction,’ Perry explained.

Soon after her confession, the singer seemed to lose control and started acting a bit odd.

At that time she had also split from Bloom who she dated for about ten months.

Back in June, Katy Perry had to be aided off the stage mid performance as she complained that she wasn’t feeling too well.

Now, two months after the incident, fans were surprised to see Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend an Ed Sheeran concert together.

According to the pal, Bloom said he’d come back to Katy to save her from her meltdown, but those close to her doubt they’ll have a long happy relationship or that this reconciliation will do her any good.

