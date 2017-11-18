After Getting Blasted By Donald Trump Supporters Lena Dunham Retracts Her Public Defense Of ‘Girls’ Writer Murray Miller In Aurora Perrineau Case

An apology has been issued by Lena Dunham who surprised many by defending her friend and Girls writer, Murray Miller, who has been accused of sexually assaulting actress Aurora Perrineau.

Perrineau, who filed a police report in California, said she was 17 when Miller raped her.

According to documents obtained from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the daughter of Lost actor Harold Perrineau, said that she and a few friends were invited to Miller’s home. Note that Miller was 35 at the time.

Perrineau said she was a bit drunk and was not interested in the invitation but decided to join her friends because, “I felt like I had to go along with everyone else.”

This is what happened next: “At some point, I woke up in Murray’s bed naked. He was on top of me having sexual intercourse with me. At no time did I consent to any sexual contact with Murray.”

After a West Hollywood Sheriff’s office spokesman confirmed the investigation, Miller denied the allegations.

Dunham and her co-showrunner, Jenni Konner, stepped out to defend Miller by saying: “While our first instinct is to listen to every woman’s story, our insider knowledge of Murray’s situation makes us confident that sadly this accusation is one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year. It is a true shame to add to that number, as outside of Hollywood women still struggle to be believed. We stand by Murray, and this is all we’ll be saying about this issue.”

After getting slammed by her fans and many of Donald Trump supporters, Dunham has issued an apology.

She said: “As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up. Therefore I never thought I would issue a statement publicly supporting someone accused of sexual assault, but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend’s situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months. I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry. We have been given the gift of powerful voices, and by speaking out we were putting our thumb on the scale, and it was wrong. We regret this decision with every fiber of our being.”

She added: “Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship to the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case. Every person and every feminist should be required to hear her. Under patriarchy, ‘I believe you’ is essential. Until we are all believed, none of us will be believed. We apologize to any women who have been disappointed.”

