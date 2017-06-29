After Fan Outcry, Lana Wachowski Announces Two-Hour ‘Sense8’ Series Finale

Earlier this month, Netflix announced it was canceling Sense8, prompting an outpouring of shock and outrage from the worldwide fan community. While the show will remain canceled (for now), Netflix is offering a temporary reprieve: a new two-hour special that will wrap up the show’s loose threads and give it a proper send-off.

Sense8 won fans over with its global cast and strong LGBTQ characters, but it was never a hit with the critics and apparently the viewership numbers suffered as well.

Netflix is notoriously secretive about its ratings and viewership data, but cancellations at the streaming giant are rare (though they are increasing).

Today’s news was delivered via a letter from Sense8 co-creator Lana Wachowski, via the show’s official Twitter account.

Although the show was co-production between Lana, her sibling Lilly Wachowski, and Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, it was largely seen as Lana’s pet project, especially in the second season.

Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017

In her letter, Lana reflects that sentiment, saying she’s remained silent since the cancellation because it “hollowed [her] out” and left her in a deep depression.

Lana says Netflix actually has a lot of love for the series, but unfortunately “the numbers have always been challenging.”

As far as the future is concerned, Lana says, “You NEVER know,” which is a fair statement, considering how adamant Netflix was earlier this month that the show would not return.

Perhaps if the ratings for the follow-up are impressive enough, Netflix could be persuaded to order another season after all — or, if nothing else, another movie special.

After years of renewing all of its shows, Netflix has recently begun something of a cancellation spree, with the victims so far including Marco Polo, Sense8, Lilyhammer, Longmire, Hemlock Grove, Bloodline, Richie Rich, The Get Down, and Girlboss. The new two-hour Sense8 follow-up special will air sometime in 2018.