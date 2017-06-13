After Facing Drug And Assault Charges, Bill Cosby Is Concerned About The Same Thing That He Is Being Accused Of – That His Food Is Spiked With Poison; Get All The Terrifying Details!

Disgraced Bill Cosby was accused of drugging dozens of females unconscious to assault them sexually. Now he is terrified that someone will secretly spike his meals or drinks with poison!

The 79-year-old molester is very fearful, and together with his longtime wife, Camille, he refused to stay in local hotels during his trial from Philadelphia.

The charges were that he drugged and assaulted his 31-years-old protege, Andrea Constand.

He and his wife are terrified that if they stayed in a hotel, then someone will find a way to poison him, that they’ll put something in his food, according to a source who knows more details.

‘He and his defense team are afraid that someone will find out which room he’s staying and they’ll put a bug or a device in the room. His fears are multiplied by his poor eyesight which makes him even more vulnerable to (being) poisoned or having someone sneak into his room.’

This is the reason for which he and his wife get up very early in the morning every day at their suburban home, pack up some food and fly to Philadelphia on a private plane.

It’s pretty ironic the fact that he is now accused of being a sexual predator who spiked women’s drinks to molest and rape them. 60 women seem to be involved in the horrors that he is accused of.

His friends have abandoned him, and they want nothing more to do with the star. Guys like, Martin Lawrence, Dave Chapelle, and Eddie Murphy will not offer their support.

Even his friends that he worked with to advance civil rights have left him after all this mess.

The insider that we mentioned above admitted the fact that Jesse Jackson also claimed to have forgotten Bill’s number.

Advertisement

It seems that the only celebrity the is present on his witness list in actress Diahann Carroll aged 81 who appeared on his show. Everyone else says that any kind of affiliation with the actor is toxic and they don’t want anything to do with the whole situation. Stay tuned for finding out more potential information on the upcoming verdict of the trial.