After 35 Years, John Belushi’s Passing At Only 33 Gets Re-investigated!

Famous comedian, John Belushi had cocaine in his system when he unexpectedly passed away 35 years ago.

Advertisement

However, a new question about what other factors caused the tragic death sparked a re-investigation of the case.

After co-launching Saturday Night Live and even having a successful movie career as he starred in blockbuster movies like The Blues Brothers and Animal House, Belushi was found dead in his Hollywood room in 1982 at the age of only 33.

According to trusty sources, his addiction to drugs and eating disorder were sparked by his competitiveness and the stress that arose from him constantly watching his competition above his shoulder.

“John had a huge appetite. The way he physically ate food was larger than life,” journalist Mike Walker stated.

“He would stuff himself. He could not eat enough food.”

Forensic Dr. Michael Hunter has revealed that the unhealthy amounts of food he consumed damaged his health greatly.

“His obesity is a stressor on his heart,” Hunter explained.

“It causes the heart to have to work harder to push blood around the body, resulting in hypertension. That can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and death.”

The expert stated that there were a number of factors that ultimately led to the comedian’s untimely death.

“I think it’s unlikely given his age and the fact he’s only 222 pounds, that (obesity) is going to be the sole reason for his death,” the Dr. explained.

Despite that, experts agree that his weight problems contributed greatly to his early passing.

Advertisement

“People that binge eat use it as a mechanism to cope with difficult feelings to soothe, to comfort themselves. And this certainly would have applied to John,” Dr. Linda Papadopolous explained.