Adriana Lima Moves On From Julian Edelman With Pitcher Matt Harvey

It hasn’t taken long for Adriana Lima to move on from her ex Julian Edelman, who she reportedly broke up with just a few weeks ago. She was spotted kissing and cozying up with a pitcher Matt Harvey during an intimate dinner at the River Yacht Club in Miami.

Adriana Lima, 35, and Matt Harvey, 27 arrived by yacht to the glitzy Miami restaurant, where they enjoyed champagne, margaritas, seafood, and, most importantly, each other’s company. The couple’s bill came to $216 – and they dropped a massive $85 tip.

According to the source, they laughed and held each other all night long. The pair even lit up a cigarette at the table making sure the night was totally relaxed. The Brazilian supermodel was all smiles, and Matt understandably couldn’t stop looking at his beautiful date. And oh yeah, they enjoyed a steamy kiss!

Source: pagesix.com

The Brazilian stunner kept it casual, wearing a black leather jacket over a matching black top with sheer arms. The brunette wore her hair down over her shoulders and had minimal make-up on.

The Mets pitcher looked dashing in a black jacket over a striped top. He also went clean-shaven for the dinner – he probably didn’t want to remind Adriana of her NFL ex, who has a thick beard.

They left the restaurant some minutes before midnight, zipping back up the river in a yacht aptly called “Arme de L’amour” – French for “Weapon of Love.”

One person who definitely won’t enjoy this news is Adriana’s ex, Julian. Adriana reportedly broke up with the 30-year-old football star before the Oscars on February 26.

Some sources say that the breakup was due to conflicting schedules while others say it was due to Julian not being prepared for more kids – he just welcomed his first child with Swedish model Ella Rose.