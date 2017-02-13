Adele Wins Album Of The Year With ’25,’ Breaks Grammy In Half To Share With Beyonce

The world has never seen an artist so miserable as they walk to the stage to receive the trophy for Album of the Year at the Grammys. Sunday evening, Adele’s “25” won the coveted Album of the Year award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, and she looked more than sad as she delivered her acceptance speech. A tearful Adele stood on the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and thanked her family and friends who supported her.

She also praised her team who worked hard to deliver a fantastic product. And the “Hello” singer went on to make a pregnant Beyonce cry. Adele almost did not accept the award because like the rest of the universe she felt that Beyonce’s visual album “Lemonade” was robbed. The talented entertainer told Beyonce that she respects her and that she has been an inspiration to her for almost two decades.

A very shaken Adele also spoke about being in the same position as Beyonce is this year – being pregnant, stressed out, and trying to do a great job as an artist. Adele said: “I can’t possibly accept this award.And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental, Beyonce. It was so monumental and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing.”

She continued: “We got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that, and all us artists here who adore you. And you are our lives, and the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves, and I love you. I always have and I always will.”

Adele: "My artist of my life is Beyonce and this album, the Lemonade album, was just so monumental." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/noldxnyEYq — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017

Beyonce wept as Adele was praising her. After all was said and done, the 28-year-old singer owned the 2017 Grammys and made history while at it. Adele picked up five Grammys on Sunday night including Album, Record, and Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Beyoncé only took home two awards – one for Best Music Video and the other for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

According to music experts, no black woman has won Album of the Year since Lauryn Hill in 1999. A frustrated Adele did not hold back after the awards show ended where she said: “What the f*ck does she need to do to win?” While backstage the “Rolling In the Deep” artist decided to break her best album Grammy trophy in half to share with Beyonce. You have to love both Adele and Beyonce.