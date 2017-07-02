Adele Reveals She Was Forced To Cancel Tour On Doctor’s Orders In Emotional Note To Fans

According to new reports, Adele has canceled her remaining two London shows on doctor’s orders. The saddened singer whose tour came to a close this weekend at Wembley Stadium wrote an emotional note addressed to her fans in which she explained that she has been struggling with her voice during her last few performances.

The superstar revealed that she went to see her throat doctor and found out that she has damaged her vocal cords.

Adele went on to state she felt heartbroken to have to cancel her upcoming concerts.

The 29-year-old confessed that she even considered lip-syncing just to be there with her fans but decided against it in the end because she’s never done it before and did not want to disappoint her audience.

‘I am sorry for the nights you would have made together. I am sorry for the time and money you have spent organizing your trips. You know I wouldn’t make this decision lightly. I’ve done 121 shows and I have 2 left. 2 left!!! And they are 2 gigantic shows! Who the f**K cancels a show at Wembley Stadium!? To not complete this milestone in my career is something I am struggling to wrap my head around and I wish that I was not having to write this.’

After telling her fans that refunds will be available soon she ended her message by repeatedly asking for their forgiveness.

The announcement shockingly comes after just a few days prior she stated she may never tour again.

She admitted that touring doesn’t suit her very well as she is often homesick and enjoys small things.

But in the end, Adele claimed it was a thrill and a pleasure to do over a hundred shows adding that she did this tour to hopefully have an impact on her audience just like some of her favorite artists had an impact on her.

She ended her message by claiming she wanted her last shows to be in London because she doesn’t know if she will ever tour again and wished her last performances to be at home.

Advertisement

Are you sad you may never be able to see Adele in concert again?