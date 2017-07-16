Adele Resorts To Sign Language To Save Her Voice?

Beloved English singer and songwriter Adele (Blue Adkins MBE) has been recently spotted in London, attending prospective schools with her son and apparently behaving a little bizarre.

An insider reported that Adele was seen ‘using made up sign-language’ when visiting the school for their child, along with husband, Angelo James Konecki.

After recently marrying now husband Simon Konecki, the couple seems to be focused on getting their son (Angelo James Konecki) into a new school more than anything else.

As CI readers know Adele’s album “21” (2011) had broken the record for ‘the most weeks on the Billboard 200 chart for an album by a female solo artist’ in April of this year.

Then, back in June, we were told that Adele might never tour again for the first time. Now that her vocal-cords are presumed to be ‘temporary unusable’ it’s got fans questioning if she would be able to carry on and if she’ll be producing any more music this year.

Adele was already having a rough time back in March while on-tour, with one incident at her Sydney concert involving a fan collapsing. Adele, reportedly stopped the entire performance saying ‘someone got hurt,’ and later resumed the show.

Adele had also shown up to her Sydney concert late, due to ‘transport chaos’ which apparently stranded thousands before the show.

Adele told fans: “I’m sorry for the time and money you’ve spent organizing your trips.” She even reportedly contemplated ‘miming’ by stating: “I’m so desperate to do them (shows) I’ve even considered miming.”

Adele took the stage and music industry by the ear back in 2011 with hit-songs like ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and ‘Someone Like You,’ as well as ‘Hello’ more recently in 2015. Future tours or not, we hope Adele is trying to save her voice by using the ‘sign language’ temporarily.