Adele May Never Tour Again!

Is she done for good? Adele announced on June 28th, Wednesday, that it’s possible she may never tour again. Speculation began when fans saw a handwritten letter on the big screen during her concert at Wembley Stadium.

The letter explained, “So this is it after fifteen months on the road and eighteen months of 25 we are at the end. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn’t suit me particularly well. I’m a real homebody, and I get so much joy in the small stuff.”

Don’t worry though, Adele, 29, reportedly told the crowd she would continue to create, record, and produce music.

During a performance, Adele explained her reluctance to travel, and the only reason she embarked on such a huge trip around the world to promote her album, was to hopefully inspire some of her fans like the way her favorite artists inspired her.

The 29-year-old singer is an artist and also a mother-of-one.

We don’t blame Adele for making the decision. She has a husband and a kid, and the Brit has been promoting her latest album for a long time.

The British powerhouse has been mad busy ever since her tour began for the album 25.

According to the singer, incessantly traveling is just something she is not good at handling. During a concert broadcasted by NBC, she said applause makes her “feel vulnerable.”

The only thing that gets her out on the road is to see her fans.

As for the singer’s personal life, Adele revealed back in November of 2016 that she planned to extend the size of her family. Simon Konecki and Adele are already the happy mom and dad of their son Angelo who is just 4-years-old, so I guess we can look forward to seeing another baby soon!