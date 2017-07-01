Adele Canceled The Rest Of Her World Tour

So, it looks like Adele doesn’t like touring after all! The star just canceled the remaining dates of her world tour after she proclaimed her last concerts as the “biggest and best shows” of her life.

It isn’t just speculation at this point; the performer wrote a lengthy letter on her Twitter informing all of her fans of the news.

She wrote, “To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement.”

When referring to her upcoming show at the Wembley Stadium in London, she said, “I only can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way. I’m so desperate to do them that I’ve even considered miming just to be in front of you and be with you. But I’ve never done it, and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn’t be the real me up there.”

Not all of her fans were understanding of the announcement.

Some seemed more than disappointed by the news.

One fan wrote, “when you’ve been waiting to see #Adele since October and the day finally comes and it gets canceled.”

Another person asked, “why didn’t you mime and give a partial refund? Millions of pounds spent by individuals on hotels and travel.”

However, not all of the responses were bad. Some of Adele’s fans praised her work ethic.

One person tweeted that it breaks their heart, but there is no reason for the singer to be sorry.

While another brazen person suggested, a fight would be necessary as a solution for their lack of empathy, “anyone who has a problem with Adele canceling her show: FIGHT ME.”

Despite the reactions, Adele seemed more than understanding of her fans’ possible outrage.

Advertisement

She claimed that for her to cancel the last two shows of the tour after doing 121 seems ridiculous. She said, “I have done 121 shows, and I have two left. Two left!!! And they are two large shows! Who the f–k cancels a show at the Wembley Stadium?” Will this be the final tour?