Adele Beats Beyonce At 2017 Grammys In Major Categories After George Michael Tribute Fail

Only Adele could stop a performance at the Grammys and start back because she was overcome with emotion. British songbird and living icon Adele took the stage at the 2017 Grammy Awards to sing “Fastlove” as a tribute to her late friend and music legend, George Michael. The diva started singing – but it was evident that she was having a tough time with the performance. With her voice cracking, tears in her eyes, Adele stopped the song midway through and asked to start again.

Advertisement

As she was explaining what caused her to flub the tribute, the 28-year-old star, who is as famous for ver vocal cords and potty mouth, dropped a curse word. The mom of one apologized to the attendees and requested a redo. Adele told the crowd: “I know it’s live TV, I’m sorry. I can’t do it again like last year. I’m sorry for swearing, and I’m sorry for starting again. Can we please start it again? I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him.”

Adele added: “I’m sorry. I can’t. I’m sorry for swearing.”

She went to explain that she owed it to George Michael to deliver a great performance of his classic song “Fastlove.” Adele finished the song and broke down in tears. She received a standing ovation.

Many celebrities took to social media to praise Adele for being real and honest. Last year, Adele had a rough night, during her performance she suffered through many technical difficulties.

It was a big and strange night for the talented diva who won all three big awards of the evening. After winning her Grammy for song of the year for “Hello,” Adele turned to the song’s producer and co-writer Greg Kurstin and said: “I’d like to thank Greg because Greg kept coming to England for me, to work with me. He would come to me in England so I didn’t have to leave my son and yet he would leave [his] son and daughter. So thank you for your patience with me and for helping to create my favorite song I’ve ever done.”

Advertisement

Adele also praised Beyonce after picking up the album of the year trophy.