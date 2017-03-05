Adele Admits She Is Married During A Gig In Australia

Adele shocked her fans during a concert in Brisbane, Australia, when she told the audience that she is married.

There have been many rumors surrounding the singer, but Adele never confirmed that she tied the knot with Simon Konecki until now.

Before performing the international hit “Someone Like You,” the 28-years old star took some time to speak with the audience about love and the emotions it sparks.

Adele said that for her, the feeling when you first fall for someone in love is the best feeling on Earth and it always beats the bitter that a breakup brings.

However, when the singer added that she is no longer available for these feelings because she is married, the whole crowd got astonished.

It was now clear to everyone that she and longtime beau Simon Konecki got married without telling the whole world about it.

Rumors about a possible wedding started spreading in early 2017 when both Konecki and Adele were spotted wearing their rings.

Even more, to spice things up a bit and mess with everyone’s head, the singer referred to Konecki as “husband” during her Grammy’s acceptance speech for album of the year.

Adele and Simon have been dating since 2011 and have an adorable 4-year-old son, Angelo James. Even though it was the sadness what had motivated Adele during her early career, it seems that the singer is as talented now when she is happy.

There hasn’t been an official position regarding the subject from Adele or her representatives, but it’s pretty clear – she finally found “the one, ” and now she doesn’t have a problem with the whole world knowing it!