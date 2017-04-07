Adam Sandler Admits His Daughters Aren’t Fond Of His Movies On Ellen DeGeneres Show

In an interview, Adam Sandler was asked what movies he could show his two young daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Surprisingly, it doesn’t matter much because his daughters don’t really like his films anyway!

The infamous comedian and director was on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and couldn’t help but compliment the talk show host. Adam’s wife, Jackie and his daughters love Ellen, especially in her role as Finding Dory and Finding Nemo.

Apparently, his family doesn’t share the same affinity for Adam and his productions.

“It’s funny. Some [of my movies] are OK, some are PG-13 ish. I’ll put them on because they beg to see them,” Sandler explained. “They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair. Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street, and I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about.'”

The actor said he shows his family the movies he makes and every time he can feel them phasing out before the dreaded question comes: “Can we watch something else?”

Sandler said he doesn’t really mind that much; he doesn’t take it personally. The actor said he loves his kids and he lets them watch whatever they want.

Adam spoke about his friends David Spade and Chris Farley. Chris was a famous comedian in the 1990’s who Adam frequently worked with. He overdosed on drugs in his apartment in 1997. The bombastic comedian was known for using physical humor to make people laugh.

“Farley, we all loved him the most,” Sandler recalled of their times together. “I do a song towards the end of my [stand-up] act about Farley, and it’s when I sing about Farley, people connect with him so much. It’s just an amazing feeling up there talking about the guy, and the crowd goes bananas for every reference about the guy. He was the nicest guy of all time.”