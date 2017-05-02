Adam Lind’s Fiancée Dumps Him Following Drug Test Scandal!

Things are not going so well for Teen Mom 2 star Adam Lind. The bad news man is starting to feel the repercussions of his actions more than ever, and we are confident he wishes he hadn’t acted so recklessly in life.

It’s been a couple of weeks since the bad father failed a court-mandated drug test for meth just before visiting his kids! Now, according to reports, his fiancée, Stasia Lynn Huber has decided to dump him because of the drugs.

According to a source close to the estranged couple, “They are no longer together after everything that happened.”

“All of the recent drama has torn them apart,” the insider explained.

It looks like the 26-year-old fitness model, just like his other exes, couldn’t take the drama she had to go though at Lind’s side.

The source also suggested that the public doesn’t even know the half of it! There are a lot more problems between the two.

Huber managed to stay in a relationship with Lind for two years of custody battles and child support scandals but also cheating speculations, nude photo scandals, and domestic violence rumors, but she drew the line at drugs.

All of the man’s bad behavior lately, as well as the most recent meth scandal, made Huber finally dump Lind.

“He has a whole new group of friends who participate in illegal things,” the insider claimed, adding that “Stasia had enough.”

As fans of Teen Mom may already know, the man has also requested to change the child support payments to Houska, and other baby mama Taylor Halbur.

The judge managing the case refused.

He currently owes thousands of dollars in overdue child support to both baby mamas.

Are you glad Huber managed to get away from the problematic man?