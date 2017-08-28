Adam Levine Slams VMAs For Cutting Off Julia Michaels And Takes A Shot At Lorde!

Adam Levine was not happy at all about how MTV handled Julia Michaels and then Lorde’s performance at the 2017 VMAs. The Voice coach has an excellent point.

‘Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets NOT to sing her whole song,’ Adam Levine tweeted his anger and confusion during the VMA show on August 27.

Good times hanging with Dolly Parton's god daughter tonight! A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Dec 12, 2016 at 7:59pm PST

What Adam is complaining about is that Julia’s performance of her beautiful song called Issues, at the VMA’s at the Forum in Los Angeles, was cut short because the producers went to a commercial break mid-song while Lorde did not even sing her song, Dynamite.

These odd performances had Adam, like the rest of us, feeling kind of strange.

Lorde has an amazing voice, and instead of sharing her talent with the world, she decided to do something she is less known for.

She performed an interpretive dance to her hit single. Adam also has an amazing voice, and he is the lead singer of Maroon 5 besides being the star of a hit TV show The Voice on NBC.

He must definitely know a thing or two about singing, performing, and putting on a great show.

titania 🌸 A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

So it is no wonder that Adam is as confused as we are about the reasons why these weird decisions were made by the bosses at MTV.

Would the show have been better if Julia’s entire song was heard by Adam, and by the viewers across the world?

Advertisement

Would he and fans also prefer to have heard Lorde, who is an amazing singer, sing her song aloud rather than dance quietly across the stage? We tend to agree with Adam on this one, and it looks like he felt so strongly about the issue that he voiced his grievance on his Twitter account.