Adam Levine Gets New Tattoo Dedicated To His “True Love” Behati Prisloo

Who knew Adam Levine was so romantic! The Maroon 5 singer made the ultimate love declaration to his significant other Behati Prisloo by getting a tattoo!

Levine took to social media to share his newest inking with his followers.

He got it in honor of his wife of almost three years.

The 38-year-old Adam posted a black-and-white picture in which we could easily see the new tattoo on his fingers.

In the picture, he is holding onto a woman’s butt and “True Love” is spelled out with a letter on each finger.

“…it’s worth holding onto… 👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph,” Levine captioned the picture. Smart and artsy! What more can you want from your hubby? #goals

In addition, Prinsloo also shared a close-up of the fresh and meaningful tattoo, later on, assuring her followers that indeed, it is “The truest…..🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph.”

….it's worth holding onto…👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on May 28, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

The truest…..🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 29, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

The Voice judge is not at his first inking, in fact he has had many tattoos before as fans already know.

However, when asked about the reason he got them, he joked that he did it to deter his now 8-month-old daughter Dusty from getting inked in the future as she grows up.

After all, who thinks their father is cool when they’re teenagers, right?

“That is why I had them,” Levine stated. “I got them so she would not think they were cool, and she would not want them. See, it was reverse psychology.”

Indeed it was, but we still think his tattoos are cool.

What do you think of Adam Levine’s declaration of love to his beloved wife?