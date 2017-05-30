FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
adam levine justin bieber ariana grande katy perry cher selena gomez madonna harry styles john stamos the weeknd ryan seacrest miley cyrus celine dion Nas james corden Ava DuVernay beyonce bryan tanaka billy ray cyrus Chris Cornell lady gaga
Home » Music

Adam Levine Gets New Tattoo Dedicated To His “True Love” Behati Prisloo

Nick Markus Posted On 05/30/2017
0
0


adam levineSource: theodysseyonline.com

Who knew Adam Levine was so romantic! The Maroon 5 singer made the ultimate love declaration to his significant other Behati Prisloo by getting a tattoo!

Levine took to social media to share his newest inking with his followers.

He got it in honor of his wife of almost three years.

The 38-year-old Adam posted a black-and-white picture in which we could easily see the new tattoo on his fingers.

In the picture, he is holding onto a woman’s butt and “True Love” is spelled out with a letter on each finger.

“…it’s worth holding onto… 👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph,” Levine captioned the picture. Smart and artsy! What more can you want from your hubby? #goals

In addition, Prinsloo also shared a close-up of the fresh and meaningful tattoo, later on, assuring her followers that indeed, it is “The truest…..🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph.”

….it's worth holding onto…👀📷 by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

The truest…..🖤 @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

The Voice judge is not at his first inking, in fact he has had many tattoos before as fans already know.

However, when asked about the reason he got them, he joked that he did it to deter his now 8-month-old daughter Dusty from getting inked in the future as she grows up.

After all, who thinks their father is cool when they’re teenagers, right?

“That is why I had them,” Levine stated. “I got them so she would not think they were cool, and she would not want them. See, it was reverse psychology.”

Indeed it was, but we still think his tattoos are cool.

Advertisement

What do you think of Adam Levine’s declaration of love to his beloved wife?

Post Views: 0

Read more about adam levine

Advertisement

You may also like
Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Show PDA On The Voice!
03/01/2017
Betrayed! Gwen Stefani Laughs As The Other Judges Diss Boyfriend Blake Shelton!
02/28/2017
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Competitive Side Makes Other Judges Feel Awkward
02/28/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *