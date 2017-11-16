Actress Trace Lysette Claims ‘Transparent’ Star Jeffrey Tambor Sexually Harassed Her

Another person is accusing Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment — this time around — actress Trace Lysette is the one sharing her story.

Lysette, who appeared in Amazon’s critically-acclaimed show, Transparent, said that Tambor came on to her and made inappropriate remarks.

The disturbing comments eventually escalated to alarming actions.

Lysette said one day she appeared on the set of the show in a revealing costume to shoot a scene and Tambor stated “My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.”

A few moments later, Tambor dressed as his character, Maura, approached Lysette and touched her with his private parts.

Lysette gave more details about the incident by saying: “One day on set during season 2 Jeffrey, Alexandra Billings and I were all outfitted in pajamas. I was in a flimsy top and matching short shorts. Upon seeing me in my costume, Jeffrey sexualized me with an over the top comment. Alexandra and I laughed it off because it was so absurd and we thought surely it had to be a bad joke. Then later, in between takes, I stood in a corner on the set as the crew reset for a wide shot. My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me.”

She added: “He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas, and I pushed him off of me. Again, I laughed it off and rolled my eyes. I had a job to do, and I had to do it with Jeffrey, the lead of our show. It’s shitty to admit out loud — and I don’t say it to justify what I went through — but given the journey and circumstances of my life, I was used to being treated as a sexual object by men — this one just happened to be famous.”

Tambor responded by: “I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator – ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator, and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

Tambor’s former personal assistant, Van Barnes, has accused him of sexual assault, and Amazon is investigating the claims.