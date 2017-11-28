Actress Tami Roman Pops Off At Xscape For Their Decision To Move On Without Kandi Burruss – Check Out Her Latest Instagram Video

The finale episode of ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ saw the ladies preparing for their first headlining show. Kandi Burruss was still debating about staying with the group or not.

As previously reported, the episode ended with the following message ‘Kandi has joined the women of Xscape for The Great Xscape Tour visiting 28 cities nationwide. Tiny LaTocha and Tamika have decided to record new music together. Kandi has decided not to join them.’

The ladies of Xscape previously announced during a highly awkward WWHL interview that they were working on a new album without Kandi Burruss.

‘Basketball Wives’ actress Tami Roman has been one of many Xscape fans left feeling pressed about the group moving on without Kandi.

In the latest Instagram video for her ‘Bonnett Chronicles’ series, Tami popped off about why Xscape needs to call it quits altogether since Kandi is no longer onboard.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Kandi hits a milestone when she scores the cover of ESSENCE magazine for the very first time.

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:56am PST

‘I’ve wanted this for a very long time because only the A-list of the African American community makes it to the cover of that magazine,’ says Kandi. ‘It’s a big deal!’

She added, ‘To be on the cover is extremely important, but I hope Ace understands as he’s growing up that I work a lot because I’m trying to provide him with the best life. Yes, I love being successful but what I want the most is to be a great mom to my kids.’