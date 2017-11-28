FREE NEWSLETTER
Actress Tami Roman Pops Off At Xscape For Their Decision To Move On Without Kandi Burruss – Check Out Her Latest Instagram Video

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/28/2017
Actress Tami Roman Pops Off At Xscape For Their Decision To Move On Without Kandi Burruss - Check Out Her Latest Instagram VideoSource: bet.com

The finale episode of ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ saw the ladies preparing for their first headlining show. Kandi Burruss was still debating about staying with the group or not.

As previously reported, the episode ended with the following message ‘Kandi has joined the women of Xscape for The Great Xscape Tour visiting 28 cities nationwide. Tiny LaTocha and Tamika have decided to record new music together. Kandi has decided not to join them.’

 

The ladies of Xscape previously announced during a highly awkward WWHL interview that they were working on a new album without Kandi Burruss.

‘Basketball Wives’ actress Tami Roman has been one of many Xscape fans left feeling pressed about the group moving on without Kandi.

In the latest Instagram video for her ‘Bonnett Chronicles’ series, Tami popped off about why Xscape needs to call it quits altogether since Kandi is no longer onboard.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Kandi hits a milestone when she scores the cover of ESSENCE magazine for the very first time.

 

‘I’ve wanted this for a very long time because only the A-list of the African American community makes it to the cover of that magazine,’ says Kandi. ‘It’s a big deal!’

She added, ‘To be on the cover is extremely important, but I hope Ace understands as he’s growing up that I work a lot because I’m trying to provide him with the best life. Yes, I love being successful but what I want the most is to be a great mom to my kids.’

1 Comment

Rhonda perry
11/28/2017 at 9:10 am
Reply

Hello, Kandi you did the right thing. By doing the tour with the old songs.Dont be a come up for the to sisters (thirsty) and Tiny you are wanting somthing to do to keep Tip Around. Some times you just let go. We love you. I seen the tv show things were still the same in your heart and they still was leaving you out. You Made The right Move. (Rich Boss)


