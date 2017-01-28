Actress Mischa Barton Blames GHB “Club Drug” for Mental Hospitalization

A couple of days ago, former The O.C. star and Dancing With the Stars contestant Mischa Barton was reportedly hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA, which occurred after the police reportedly responded to calls coming from Barton’s West Hollywood apartment about an altercation between the actress and an unnamed house guest.

In a statement made to People magazine, Barton explained the disturbance that prompted the hospitalization.

According to the actress, her raucous behavior was the result of being given a GHB (Gamma Hydroxybutyrate), which is a depressant commonly referred to as “club drug” or “date rape” drug. The person who gave her the GHB has not been named, but there are conflicting reports on the details surrounding the incident.

TMZ reports that Barton was wearing nothing but a dress shirt and a tie during the incident, but People magazine quotes a police officer who says that the actress was “fully clothed” when they arrived on the scene and was perfectly capable of speaking in “coherent statements” before voluntarily going to the hospital.

It is worth noting that Mischa Barton is no stranger to incidents involving substances and unruly behavior. She was arrested in 2007 for DUI, possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, and for driving without a valid license.

She was also committed to a psych ward in 2009 after threatening suicide, although the actress explains it as “blown out of proportion” and merely the effects of surgery gone wrong for a wisdom teeth removal.

Barton chooses to remain positive about the date-rape drug incident, and deservedly so as it occurred while she was celebrating her 31st birthday amongst friends. Instead, the actress chose to see it as a potential message for other women, so that they could learn from her experience:

“This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings,” the actress said after thanking the staff of Cedars-Sinai.