Actress Melissa Joan Hart Was Slammed For Complaining About Hurricane Maria Ruining Her Vacation

There are lots of ways to respond to natural disasters but making superficial complains or jokes is not the greatest one, we must admit it. Melissa Joan Hart is now being ripped apart after she complained that Hurricane Maria has totally destroyed her vacation plans.

Melissa is now really bummed about the effects of Hurricane Maria but mainly because the natural disaster killed her vacation plans!

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star posted a screenshot of a weather report to Instagram on September 19 that read, ‘Maria has officially made landfall on the Caribbean island of Dominica as a Category 5 hurricane.’

Melissa then captioned the image, ‘And just like that, our family vacation is canceled. Such a bummer but we plan to hit the @nickresortpuntacana resort another time this year.’

Of course, there was plenty of backlash to her post. Strangely, there were also fans who sympathized with her, but most of them slammed her for focusing on herself during such a catastrophic event.

Even if Melissa deleted the post once the hits started coming, it didn’t stop people from commenting on a follow-up post in which she seemed to try to make amends.

‘My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today,’ read the caption of a picture of someone making a heart with their hands around a candle in front of the Puerto Rican flag.

The actress reposted this from Salma Hayek‘s Instagram.

My thoughts are with all my friends in Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands that are being hit by #hurricaneMaria today. #Repost @salmahayek ・・・ Stay strong Puerto Rico 🙏🏽 Fuerza Puerto Rico #puertorico A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

‘She didn’t put up anything about prayers until people gave her crap about her vacation post. If it wasn’t so bad, why delete? #fakesincerity,’ one user commented.

‘who wouldn’t be bummed about a canceled vacation?! 😂,’ another wrote.

It looks like her fans were very divided on Melissa’s initial reaction, as well as her next post.

Even if Hurricane Maria had slowly tapered off yesterday, September 20, by the afternoon, it seriously hit Puerto Rico and killed at least nine people. Our thoughts and prayers go to the people who have been affected.