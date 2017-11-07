Actress Kristina Cohen Gets Blasted For Accusing ‘Gossip Girl’ Star Ed Westwick Of Rape

It is a war of words between Ed Westwick and Kristina Cohen after she accused him of raping her.

In a post shared on Facebook, Cohen revealed that she met the Gossip Girl star via a man she was dating.

The actress did not reveal the name of the producer but did say that the night she met Westwick, he suggested a threesome.

She refused, and at some point during the soirée, she felt tired and went to rest in the guest room only to be awakened by Westwick who was sexually assaulting her.

She wrote in part: “I was briefly dating a producer who was friends with the actor Ed Westwick. It was this producer who brought me up to Ed’s house where I met Ed for the first time. I wanted to leave when Ed suggested “we should all fuck”. Ed insisted we stay for dinner. I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could, but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to [email protected] me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

She continued: “The producer put the blame on me, telling me I was an active participant. Telling me that I can’t say anything because Ed will have people come after me, destroy me, and that I could forget about an acting career. Saying there’s no way I can go around saying Ed “raped” me and that I don’t want to be “that girl.”

Westwick responded by saying: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

it is unclear what will come next in this new scandal, but the alleged victim is getting blasted on social media for telling her story now.