Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam Defends Bill Cosby At His Trial, Says ‘This Is Where Truth Happens’

While it looks like everybody is against the man, Bill Cosby does have one supporter who also stood by his side during the trial. 38-year-old Actress Keisha Knight Pulliam, who played his daughter on their hit 80’s show opened up about her co-star’s sexual harassment allegations and defended him!

Even though 50 women have already accused Cosby of sexual assault, Pulliam still stood by the man’s side as the trial began.

The woman was so certain the trial is going to prove Cosby innocent that she stated the truth would come to be learned at the end of it.

Knight Pulliman explained her support was due to true family, integrity, and friendship, despite Cosby’s wife not joining him in court.

‘I just said I am going to handle this the way I would want to be treated; I want to be the person that I would like to have if the tables were turned,’ the actress added, proving her loyalty.

As you may already know, Bill Cosby was accused of drugging and engaging in consensually ambiguous sexual activities with a huge number of women.

But while the prosecutor explained the sexual assault accusations, the defense attorney claimed the only thing more horrible that what was described was accusing an innocent person of it, adding that false accusations can destroy someone’s life and future.

Are you shocked Keisha Knight Pulliam is such a huge supporter of Bill Cosby considering the accusations?

Do you believe he is innocent?