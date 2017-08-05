FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian will smith corinne olympios Derick Dillard idris elba sylvester stallone kenya moore Evelyn Lozada tristan thompson Jackie Christie don johnson beyonce Kevin James 50 cent mariah carey vicki gunvalson angelina jolie megyn kelly Austin Forsyth demario jackson kim zolciak nicole kidman kandi burruss
Home » TV Shows

Actress Indira Varma Confirms We Have Seen The Last Of Ellaria Sand

Barry Rice Posted On 08/05/2017
0
0


Game of Thrones - Ellaria SandHBO

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones have come to expect the deaths of beloved characters on the show, often in violent, disturbing ways. However, another thing fans know too well is that if someone isn’t actually shown to be dead, there’s usually some hope that they can be saved. Since last week’s staggering episode, many have held out some glimmer of optimism for the character of Ellaria Sand, but it looks as though it’s all in vain.

In the second episode of the show’s current season, Ellaria and her daughters were attacked, along with Theon and Yara Greyjoy, by the latter’s uncle, Euron — the King of the Iron Islands.

While her other daughters were slain by Euron, in last week’s episode Ellaria and her daughter Tyene were brought back to King’s Landing and presented as gifts to the current queen of Westeros, Cersei Lannister.

Ellaria and her Sand Snakes were responsible for the death of Cersei’s daughter in Season 5 when she was given a poisonous and fatal kiss.

As vengeance, Cersei uses the same poison on Tyene and leaves both she and Ellaria chained together in a dungeon.

Cersei vows to keep Ellaria alive to watch Tyene die and her body rot into nothingness, even if she has to be force-fed to stay alive.

There have been many fan theories in the days since, suggesting that anyone from Bronn to Ser Jorah may eventually arrive in King’s Landing to rescue Ellaria (though there’s little hope for Tyene).

In an interview this week, the actress behind Ellaria, Indira Varma, said, “I kid myself that Ellaria will be saved. ‘She’s still alive, isn’t she?’ Someone’s got to miss her. But who?”

While that may sound optimistic, Varma clarified in another interview, “I stay alive. I’m just not going to reappear.”

Advertisement

Still, there’s always some hope. Game of Thrones producers are notoriously secretive about upcoming episodes and storylines and we still have one more season to go. Unless Varma was truly given a definite answer about her character’s fate, there’s a chance we might see Ellaria one last time, for better or for worse.

Post Views: 0

Read more about game of thrones indira varma

Advertisement

You may also like
HBO Allegedly Hacked: Details For ‘Game Of Thrones’, ‘Ballers’, ‘Room 104’ In Jeopardy
07/31/2017
‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Will Reportedly Wed Rose Leslie In A Scottish Castle
07/28/2017
Ed Sheeran’s Cameo Divides ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans, Supported By Director Jeremy Podeswa
07/19/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *