FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
eva longoria meghan markle prince harry kate middleton lisa marie presley mark zuckerberg kelly rutherford freddie prinze junior amber heard donald trump prince william mama june jessa duggar demi lovato mariah carey taylor swift adele gordon ramsay kelly clarkson katherine heigl prince charles
Home » Lifestyle

Actress Gabourey Sidibe Almost Got Herself Turned Away From The Chanel Store (Until They Realized She Was A Star)

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/10/2017
0
0


Actress Gabourey Sidibe Almost Got Herself Turned Away From The Chanel Store (Until They Realized She Was A Star)Source: bet.com

Actress Gabourey Sidibe talks about all the details of the most awkward encounter she had in a Chanel boutique. In this week’s Lenny Letter, she told everyone that she went to the Chanel store to pick up a pair of eyeglasses and what follows is fascinating.

Advertisement

The saleswoman said that they are only selling sunglasses and urged Sidibe to go to a store across the street.

“I knew what she was doing. She had decided after a single look at me that I wasn’t there to spend any money. Even though I was carrying a Chanel bag, she decided I wasn’t a Chanel customer and so, not worth her time and energy,” Sidibe wrote.

It was only after some other salespeople told her who Sidibe exactly was, that Sidibe was treated as a legit customer.

Sidibe said that she doesn’t know whether she’s being treated this way because she is “fat” or black.

She also noted that this is not the first time that such a thing happens to her and that she experiences such nasty behavior.

“No matter how dressed up I get, I’m never going to be able to dress up my skin color to look like what certain people perceive to be an actual customer. Depending on the store, I either look like a thief or a waste of time. There doesn’t seem to be a middle ground between no attention and too much attention,” she said.

She ended her discussion on the matter saying, “Does it matter whether my waist is wide or if my skin is Black as long as my money is green?”

Advertisement

The American actress made her acting debut in the 2009 film Precious and her role back then brought her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Back in 2015, Sidibe confirmed that she would be writing her memoir and that it would be published sometime in 2017.

Post Views: 0

Read more about chanel Gabourey Sidibe Precious

You may also like
First Lady Dress for Melania Trump? There Might Be A Problem…
01/18/2017
New Chanel Handbag Designed By Karl Lagerfeld Is A Must-Have Handbag This Season
01/16/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *