Actress From Three’s Company Ann Wedgeworth Passes Away At The Age Of 83

People Magazine reported that the Three’s Company actress, Ann Wedgeworth, died at the age of 83. In a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Dianna Martin, who is one of Wedgeworth’s daughters – revealed her mother died in a nursing home near New York City following a long battle with an unidentified illness.

Variety also reported the woman passed away peacefully while surrounded by her friends and family.

Wedgeworth – who made a name for herself in television and movies – acted in Broadway plays and also won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an actress when she performed on Neil Simon’s Chapter Two in 1978.

Just one year later, Ann joined the cast and crew of Three’s Company where she portrayed, Lana Shields, but was kicked off the show after only nine episodes.

Back in 1980, Wedgeworth said to People Magazine she was abruptly fired from the production two weeks before the holiday season, and she was “horrified.”

The actress claimed there was no forewarning or explanation for the move, and it all felt “very cold” to her.

Furthermore, no one told John Ritter of the news or Joyce DeWitt, although, DeWitt did call the actress to talk to her about it.

The publication, Deadline, revealed that Wedgeworth left behind her husband, Ernie Martin, as well as her daughters named Danae Torn, and Dianna.

Wedgeworth married Rip Torn in the past. However, they divorced just a few years after they tied the knot. During the same interview with People Magazine in 1980, she spoke about her two husbands and why her romance with Torn fell apart.

Ann claimed she and Rip both “had violent tempers” and were “two Aquariuses.” When speaking about her relationship with Torn, she said there was “no way” that it would work out.